Canton man fatally shot by 16-year-old son

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old Canton boy has been charged with murder after fatally shooting his father early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Canton police, around 5:06 a.m. Tuesday officers reported to the 1300 block of 7th Street NW for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers reported finding the victim, 50-year-old Musa El Bey, dead inside the house with several gunshot wounds.

Police said they arrested the suspect, the victims son, at the scene.

He has since been charged with murder.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

