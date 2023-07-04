CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of going behind the Walgreens counter, grabbing all the Newport cigarette cartons and lighters before walking out the store is wanted in Cleveland, police said.

Detectives are asking the community to help identify him.

The man walked into Walgreens at 4265 State Road on June 27 and first tried to buy cigarettes without an ID, according to police.

Cameras then caught him stuffing his backpack with the stolen items, police said.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cigarette thief walks behind Cleveland Walgreens counter, stuffs backpack with Newports, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

