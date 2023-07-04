Cuyahoga Falls man puts 1,600 American flags in his neighborhood for Independence Day

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - This Independence day, Chuck Wanzie has planted 1,600 flags on his neighbors front lawns as part of a new custom on his Victoria Street neighborhood.

Some neighbors see it as a yearly surprise, others agree it’s a new tradition. But the 73-year-old sees it as an honor. “I just wanted to help people out,” Wanzie said.

Four years ago, Wanzie first decorated his front and others’ front lawns with the stars and stripes. He looked to honor all Fourth of July heroes.

“I keep hearing on the news the people we lost in the military, fire department, police department, so I decided to start honoring them and put flags out for them,” he said.

The tradition truly took off when the American Legion of Cuyahoga Falls donated over 600 flags to Wanzie.

Since then, he would knock on as many doors as possible, asking his neighbors if they also wished to be a part of the decorations.

This year, Wanzie received help from some of his neighbors, like 11-year-old Makenzlee Sullivan and her brother, Dash.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Dash said.

“When the flags are out, it seems more of a holiday,” Makenzlee added.

With another colorful Fourth of July in the books, Wanzie hopes the tradition can continue forever. “I’m just going to do it as long as I can do it, and hopefully someone will take over for me and continue doing them,” he said.

