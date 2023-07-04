2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cuyahoga Falls man puts 1,600 American flags in his neighborhood for Independence Day

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - This Independence day, Chuck Wanzie has planted 1,600 flags on his neighbors front lawns as part of a new custom on his Victoria Street neighborhood.

Some neighbors see it as a yearly surprise, others agree it’s a new tradition. But the 73-year-old sees it as an honor. “I just wanted to help people out,” Wanzie said.

Four years ago, Wanzie first decorated his front and others’ front lawns with the stars and stripes. He looked to honor all Fourth of July heroes.

“I keep hearing on the news the people we lost in the military, fire department, police department, so I decided to start honoring them and put flags out for them,” he said.

The tradition truly took off when the American Legion of Cuyahoga Falls donated over 600 flags to Wanzie.

Since then, he would knock on as many doors as possible, asking his neighbors if they also wished to be a part of the decorations.

This year, Wanzie received help from some of his neighbors, like 11-year-old Makenzlee Sullivan and her brother, Dash.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Dash said.

“When the flags are out, it seems more of a holiday,” Makenzlee added.

With another colorful Fourth of July in the books, Wanzie hopes the tradition can continue forever. “I’m just going to do it as long as I can do it, and hopefully someone will take over for me and continue doing them,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls man puts 1,600 American flags in his neighborhood
Solon firefighters save 8 ducklings from storm drain
Solon firefighters save 8 ducklings from storm drain
Register now for the Lakewood Summer Meltdown
An Akron yoga studio on Friday welcomed a special guest in the form of the Kid from Akron...
LeBron James visits Akron yoga studio, House Three Thirty