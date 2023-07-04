2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duo break window of Akron smoke shop, steal $2,000 in vape pens with lookout outside, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women accused of breaking out the front window of Straight Laced Smoke Shop and stealing $2,000 in vape pens while a third suspect acted as a look out are all on the loose, Akron Police confirmed.

Detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The crime happened on April 14 at 883 Brown St., according to police.

Police have shared these photos of one of the suspects on April 21, but have yet to identify anyone involved in the crime.

Akron Police shared the surveillance video of the crime on June 27 in hopes someone will come forward with information on these two other suspects:

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft, call Akron Police Det. D. Forney at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report ##23-041297 with your tips

Callers can stay anonymous.

Do not approach the suspects if you see them, call 911 instead.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

