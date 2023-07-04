East Cleveland apartment complex residents displaced after fire compromises building

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents at the Terrace Towers Apartment Complex are being placed at a Salvation Army emergency shelter after a fire broke out in the apartment complex Monday.

Officials with the Salvation Army say over 100 families and individuals were displaced after a fire made the building uninhabitable.

The Salvation Army in East Cleveland is working with The American Red Cross to open their Corps as an emergency shelter to house those impacted by the fire.

Bathrooms, clothing vouchers, meals and coffee are being made available to victims of the fire, officials say.

For families impacted by the Terrance Towers Fires or others in need of assistance in East Cleveland, please call (216) 249-4334 or visit SalvationArmyCleveland.org.

