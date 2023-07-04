Guardians fall to Braves, 4-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians fell to the Braves, 4-2, on Monday at Progressive Field.

Atlanta has gone 24-4 since the beginning of June and is currently 30 games above .500.

Michael Harris II had a big night hitting two solo home runs to help extend Atlanta’s lead.

Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams went 6 innings with 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts, and 3 home runs.

Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first #Braves player to steal 40 bases in a season in 11 years and just the third Atlanta player to swipe 40+ bases since Otis Nixon did so in three straight seasons from 1991-1993. Rafael Furcal (2000, 2005) & Michael Bourn (2012) are the others. pic.twitter.com/S3ZysxswLk — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) July 4, 2023

Cleveland is back in action against Atlanta on July 4th at 7:10 p.m.

