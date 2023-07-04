Guardians fall to Braves, 4-2
Atlanta has won nine games in a row
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians fell to the Braves, 4-2, on Monday at Progressive Field.
Atlanta has gone 24-4 since the beginning of June and is currently 30 games above .500.
Michael Harris II had a big night hitting two solo home runs to help extend Atlanta’s lead.
Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams went 6 innings with 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts, and 3 home runs.
Cleveland is back in action against Atlanta on July 4th at 7:10 p.m.
