Lawn tool thief breaks door frame of garage in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking the door frame of a garage to steal an edger inside in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood is wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police Second District are urging the community to come forward and identify the suspect.

The break in and theft happened in the 3000 block of Trowbridge Avenue on June 28, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

