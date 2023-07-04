Man uses stolen credit card to buy $2,561.11 in cigarettes at Lorain gas station, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of using a stolen credit card to buy a total of $2,561.11 in cigarettes on two separate days is on the loose, Lorain Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The crimes happened at Pure Gas Station on East Erie Avenue, according to LPD.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification:

Man uses stolen credit card to buy $2,561.11 worth of cigarettes at Lorain gas station, police say (Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

If you recognize any of these suspects or have any other information on this burglary, call Det. Chris Colon at 440-204-2195 or email chris_colon@cityoflorain.org.

All tips will stay anonymous, police ensured.

