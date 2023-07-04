2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid through mid-week, next storm system arrives late Thursday

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures are heating up as we head into the fourth!

Highs this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 80s.

While a passing shower or storm cannot be ruled out tomorrow afternoon, most of the day will be dry.

Wednesday will feature much of the same with more opportunities for many areas to see 90 degrees for the first time this year.

The next big storm system to watch looks to arrive later in the day Thursday as a strong cold front pushes through.

This system will bring another round of scattered showers and storms to northeast Ohio, mainly Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures drop back to around 80 by Friday with the weather turning quiet through the first half of the weekend.

