Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.776 to celebrate Independence Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!

Officials say gas prices will be dropped to $1.776 to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The price reduction commemorates the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The discounted price will apply to regular, E85, Unleaded 88, ethanol-free, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations. The promotion does not apply to diesel fuel.

