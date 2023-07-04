2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.776 to celebrate Independence Day

Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!
Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!(woio)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!

Officials say gas prices will be dropped to $1.776 to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The price reduction commemorates the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The discounted price will apply to regular, E85, Unleaded 88, ethanol-free, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations. The promotion does not apply to diesel fuel.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

The Akron Police Department issued a statement Monday afternoon after videos of an arrest made...
Akron police release statement after forceful arrest video is posted to social media
19 News 4:30-5 a.m. (syncbak)
Akron police release statement after forceful arrest video is posted to social media
Three-year-old Dixie died Sunday after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer....
Lorain family’s pet dog shot and killed by police officer
Why did it take over 24 hours to fix downtown Cleveland traffic lights?