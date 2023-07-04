Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.776 to celebrate Independence Day
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheetz is dropping gas prices to celebrate Independence Day!
Officials say gas prices will be dropped to $1.776 to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The price reduction commemorates the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.
The discounted price will apply to regular, E85, Unleaded 88, ethanol-free, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations. The promotion does not apply to diesel fuel.
