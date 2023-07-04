Shooting in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood sends 1 to hospital
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting left one man wounded early Tuesday morning in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Cleveland.
Police responded to the 11000 block of Continental Avenue for a call about a shooting.
Police confirmed a 68-year-old man was the victim of a shooting Tuesday.
Cleveland EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals.
