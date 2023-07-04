Shooting in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood sends 1 to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting left one man wounded early Tuesday morning in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Cleveland.

Police responded to the 11000 block of Continental Avenue for a call about a shooting.

68 year old male GSW to the chest 11000 Block of Continental Avenue. Transported in critical condition to University Hospitals with Fire Driving. pic.twitter.com/AvLFodiAQe — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 4, 2023

Police confirmed a 68-year-old man was the victim of a shooting Tuesday.

Cleveland EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.