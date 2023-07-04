SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon station two firefighters took a moment out of their busy day to rescue a flock of baby ducks Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, eight ducklings were pulled from the storm drain to be reunited with their mother.

Station 2 members took a few moments out of their busy day to rescue 8 ducklings and reunite them with mama duck. Nice work fellas! Posted by Solon Fire Rescue on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Pictures of the firefighters saving and releasing the babies made their way to social media, giving followers a glimpse of the adorable family waddling their way back to safety.

Solon firefighters save 8 ducklings from storm drain (Source: Solon Fire Department)

