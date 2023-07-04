Solon firefighters save 8 ducklings from storm drain
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon station two firefighters took a moment out of their busy day to rescue a flock of baby ducks Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, eight ducklings were pulled from the storm drain to be reunited with their mother.
Pictures of the firefighters saving and releasing the babies made their way to social media, giving followers a glimpse of the adorable family waddling their way back to safety.
