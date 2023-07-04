2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Suspect in fatal shooting at a New Mexico movie theater will remain jailed until his trial

Enrique Padilla is being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder and shooting at...
Enrique Padilla is being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder and shooting at an occupied building, according to authorities.(Source: APD Breaking News via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in Albuquerque will remain in jail until trial, a judge ruled.

Enrique Padilla is being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied building, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

The 19-year-old was arrested after an argument over seating at an Albuquerque movie theater on June 25 escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling.

Witnesses told police that a man, later identified as Padilla, arrived at the theater with his girlfriend and found another couple in at least one of their reserved seats.

According to a criminal complaint, theater staff attempted to help resolve the dispute but it escalated with a hurled bucket of popcorn, shoving and ultimately, gunfire.

Authorities said Michael Tenorio was shot twice and died at the scene.

Padilla has no previous criminal record, but a judge on Monday granted prosecutors’ request that he be held until trial.

Court records show Padilla has yet to be appointed an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Lawn tool thief breaks door frame of garage in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say
Lawn tool thief breaks door frame of garage in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, to celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
Canton man fatally shot by son
Canton man fatally shot by 16-year-old son
Hot dog: Know the signs of heat stroke in pets