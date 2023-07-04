AKRON , Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of smashing several windows of One Stop an Go with a baseball bat is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The crime happened on June 8 at 1242 Diagonal Rd., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

Suspect smashes Akron One Stop and Go windows with baseball bat, police say (Akron Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. C. Hill at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report ##23-041297 with your tips

Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.