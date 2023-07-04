2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect smashes Akron One Stop and Go windows with baseball bat, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AKRON , Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of smashing several windows of One Stop an Go with a baseball bat is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The crime happened on June 8 at 1242 Diagonal Rd., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. C. Hill at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report ##23-041297 with your tips

Callers can stay anonymous.

