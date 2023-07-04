2 Strong 4 Bullies
Traffic lights in downtown Cleveland fixed after over 24 hours

By Julia Bingel and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic lights at some downtown Cleveland intersections remained out on Monday, revived just hours before a baseball game at Progressive Field.

Cleveland city officials said the traffic lights went out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday due to a blown transformer.

Clevelanders navigated Sunday night’s severe storms despite the traffic hazard.

Finally, the lights were fixed just before 5:30 Monday afternoon, just in time for Guardians fans to make their way across East 9th for the game.

