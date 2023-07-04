Warren Quinby Park storage facility broken into, vandalized, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspects accused of breaking into a Quinby Park storage facility are on the loose, Warren Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the suspects vandalized the inside of the building and stole various items.

The crime happened at 525 Austin Ave. SW on the southwest side of the city on June 25, police stated.

Police said they understand the quality of the surveillance video is not the best, but are still hoping someone will help identify the suspects.

Call Warren Police detectives at 330-841-2630 if you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

