2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman rescued after days stuck in swampy area of state park

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for...
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for help in finding her.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a state park, police said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for help in finding her.

On Monday evening, Easton Police Department officers arrived at Borderland State Park, about 30 miles south of Boston, after hikers called 911 to report hearing a woman screaming for help in a swampy area of the park, according to investigators.

Police heard Tetewsky’s cries for help through thick bush, but couldn’t see her. Then, three officers waded about 50 feet through the swamp to reach Tetewsky.

Investigators say she might have been trapped in the swampy area for at least three days.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with what investigators said are serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

$5,000 reward for tips that catch Euclid apartment arsonist(s)
$5,000 reward for tips that catch Euclid Indian Hills Senior Community apartment arsonist(s)
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shooting after local festival leaves 3 dead and 8 injured in Texas, police say
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Warren Quinby Park storage facility broken into, vandalized, police say
Warren Quinby Park storage facility broken into, vandalized, police say