60-year-old man dies in Carroll County motorcycle crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old Dellroy man was killed in a motorcycle accident on July 4 after he struck a deer in Harrison Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Jeffery Ayers was eastbound on State Route 171 around 11 p.m. when he hit a deer crossing the road.

Ayers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Besides the troopers, Carroll County Sheriff deputies, Mohawk Valley Joint District firefighters, Deluxe Towing and the Carroll County coroner’s office assisted at the scene.

