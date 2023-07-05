2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

60-year-old man dies in Carroll County motorcycle crash

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old Dellroy man was killed in a motorcycle accident on July 4 after he struck a deer in Harrison Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Jeffery Ayers was eastbound on State Route 171 around 11 p.m. when he hit a deer crossing the road.

Ayers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Besides the troopers, Carroll County Sheriff deputies, Mohawk Valley Joint District firefighters, Deluxe Towing and the Carroll County coroner’s office assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

The Independence Fire Department has implemented a baby safe haven for mothers in crisis to...
Independence Fire Department implements safe haven for newborns
On July 4, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the biennium $86 billion budget, but before he did, he...
Ohio Gov. DeWine vetoed 44 items in 2024-25 state budget, including 2 week sales tax holiday
Cleveland Public Library hosts Word on the Street Block Parties
Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. DeWine signs 2024-2025 budget