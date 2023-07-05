Akron police searching for 3 suspects who shot elderly pastor

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Summit County man is still recovering after he was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting last week.

Police are still searching for the masked suspects seen on a neighbor’s doorbell camera shooting from a red Chevy Trailblazer.

19 News obtained the doorbell video and body camera video from the crime.

“They started shooting at right over there at that house and then they just kept coming down here shooting and my husband just happened to be helping change a tire,” the victim’s wife said.

A Summit County pastor and his wife were just trying to do a good deed, helping an Akron woman change a flat tire in front of her home on Lovers Lane when out of nowhere masked men in a red Chevy Trailblazer opened fire.

Some of what happened was captured on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera. Police believe the three suspects were caught on camera.

“Four boys was in a red car, red SUV,” the victim’s wife told police. “Then they drove right there, and I was looking I didn’t think nothing about it and then I reached in my car to get something and pop, pop, pop and then I fell in the car and they came around here shooting at the house I guess I don’t know what they was shooting at.”

Police say the crime happened at about 5:30 in the evening last Tuesday.

The 80-year-old pastor was on the ground changing the tire when one of the bullets hit him right in his heel. He’s home from the hospital now, but his wife told 19 News he’s had a difficult recovery.

“I’m thinking it’s firecrackers,” one neighbor told police. “I’m on the porch watching tv I sit up you know how you hear tires? I sit up and I look, and I see two guns out the window and they’re doing this pointing at this house shooting.”

19 News reached out to Akron police for an update on the investigation. Police did find the suspect’s car, but it was unoccupied. They have not made any arrests.

Police asked If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the suspects, please contact Akron Police Detective Bureau, at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.