City Dogs Cleveland reports full kennel following holiday weekend
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fourth of July is the busiest time of the year for shelters across the nation, City Dogs Cleveland included!

The facility reported Wednesday that their kennel is completely full, taking in over 55 dogs since Friday.

City Dogs said in a Facebook post they have dogs coming in nonstop, and they are entirely out of space.

They believe many of the dogs in the facility are missing from their families, and encouraged anyone missing their pet to check their website and reach out to 216-664-3069 to report their dog missing or if they see a potential match.

Anyone interested in adopting one of their 120+ dogs can set up a meet and greet here, with the $61 adoption fee including a microchip, county license, basic vaccinations and spay/neuter surgery.

“We have young pups looking for playmates and more mature dogs looking for couches to lounge on,” the page said. “Our adoption counselors would love to help you find a new BFF!”

City Dogs Cleveland is also looking for people interested in fostering. You can learn about fostering options here.

