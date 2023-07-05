2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland EMS responds to nonstop calls during busy holiday night

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the men and women of Cleveland EMS, Independence Day is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year; on Tuesday, they fielded near nonstop calls, ranging from shootings to medical emergencies and car accidents.

Official call numbers were not immediately available, but 19 News crews encountered several Cleveland EMS ambulances throughout the city, including at least four finishing their runs at University Hospitals’ main campus over a one hour period.

According to City of Cleveland dispatchers, EMS were sent to at least two possible shootings before 8:00 p.m.

Police have not confirmed any shootings or injuries as of late Tuesday night.

19 News also witnessed crews working on a patient inside their ambulance at the scene of a crash near Woodland Ave. and East 75th St.

A single vehicle crashed into a fence near a residential building; the victim inside the ambulance was transported, but it’s unclear how badly they were injured.

19 News will publish official call numbers once they’re released.

