Cleveland EMS responds to nonstop calls during busy holiday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the men and women of Cleveland EMS, Independence Day is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year; on Tuesday, they fielded near nonstop calls, ranging from shootings to medical emergencies and car accidents.

July 4th is one of the busiest days for EMS.



You can help by:



*Drinking responsibly

*Leaving fireworks to the professionals

*Only calling 911 for life-threatening emergencies pic.twitter.com/567Uh2R4P5 — CARE 1975 (@CARE_1975) July 4, 2023

Official call numbers were not immediately available, but 19 News crews encountered several Cleveland EMS ambulances throughout the city, including at least four finishing their runs at University Hospitals’ main campus over a one hour period.

According to City of Cleveland dispatchers, EMS were sent to at least two possible shootings before 8:00 p.m.

Police have not confirmed any shootings or injuries as of late Tuesday night.

19 News also witnessed crews working on a patient inside their ambulance at the scene of a crash near Woodland Ave. and East 75th St.

A single vehicle crashed into a fence near a residential building; the victim inside the ambulance was transported, but it’s unclear how badly they were injured.

19 News will publish official call numbers once they’re released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.