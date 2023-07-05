2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Public Library hosts Word on the Street Block Parties

(Photography by Faith | Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library is holding a series of Word on the Street Block Parties to “foster a sense of togetherness, promote literacy, and celebrate the rich cultural diversity throughout our city.”

Library officials said the next block party will be July 15 at the Glenville branch, located at 11900 St. Clair Ave. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Besides food and live music, there will also be free books and toys, games, face painting and prizes.

Click here for a complete list of Word on the Street Block Parties.

