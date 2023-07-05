Cleveland woman killed in hit-skip, suspect unknown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are still searching for the suspect of a fatal hit-skip crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the 41-year-old woman was walking near the corner of East 55th and Magnet Avenue around 12:17 a.m.

Police said she was struck by an unknown gold, midsize SUV that fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Metro, but later succumbed to her injuries.

The victims identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Cleveland police.

