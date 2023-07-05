2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveleand apartment tenants demand answers, want to know when they can go back home after fire

Terrace Towers apartments in East Cleveland
Terrace Towers apartments in East Cleveland((Source: WOIO))
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 100 people are still displaced after their apartment complex caught fire Monday afternoon.

East Cleveland tenants left without pets, medications following apartment fire

The Salvation Army in East Cleveland hosted more than half of the Terrace Towers Apartments residents; however, Cpt. Chaka Watch with the Salvation Army said they will have to stop hosting the tenants to make room for the other programs they have.

“We have programs in the building. We have children in the building so we cannot mix. We had to find a temporary shelter for our children today,” said Watch.

19 News asked the property managers when and if people can go home, and they told us “no comment.”

“It’s been hard, like we don’t have the means to know where we’re going to live, how we going to survive this without help,” said Endia Anderson, a Terrace Towers Apartments resident. “I don’t even know if it was my apartment that was burnt up, I’m not sure.”

East Cleveland firefighters said the cause of the blaze was electrical related.

