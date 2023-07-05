Eastlake City Council president pleads guilty to solicitation

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Eastlake City Council president pleaded guilty to solicitation Wednesday morning in Willoughby Municipal Court.

John Meyers, 57, was arrested by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force in February for allegedly trying to buy sex.

John Meyers ((Source: Lake County Jail))

Judge Michael Cicconetti ordered Meyers to pay a $500 fine and to stay out of hotels and motels in Willoughby.

Meyers was also given a 60-day suspended jail sentence.

“The point of our task forces is to send a message to those who buy and sell human beings: We’re coming for you, we’re going to bust you and make sure everybody knows what you did. Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Wickliffe police officers and Lake County Sheriff deputies worked with the task force.

6 Arrested in Lake County Human Trafficking Sting, Including City Council President (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Five other men were also arrested by the task force and four potential victims of human trafficking were also identified and offered social services.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and proud of the collaborative effort of all the involved agencies,” said Chief Deputy Robert Izzo of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort. We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.