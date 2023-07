CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the bottom of the tenth, guardians catcher David Fry walked it off for Cleveland to beat the Atlanta Braves, 6-5.

It was also a big night for Amed Rosario who had a three-hit game with a home run and 4 RBIs.

The Guardians will look for a series win on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

