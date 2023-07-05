2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Gov. DeWine signs 2024-2025 budget

Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine(wtvg)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the 2024-2025 budget.

DeWine singed the $86.1 billion two-year budget overnight Monday.

“I am proud to sign this budget, and while it makes historic investments in Ohioans across their lives, I believe we are doing more to support and encourage Ohio’s children to lead happy, healthy, and productive lives than ever before,” said DeWine.

Dewine added the budget includes an “historic” investment in mental health services and infrastructure.

A total of 44 items were vetoed.

“This budget is balanced, it provides tax cuts to working families, and it invests in economic and workforce development while promoting educational freedom with the expansion of the EdChoice Scholarship,” said Husted. “It was also great to see our efforts to require parental notification for social media included, along with much of our work to eliminate unnecessary and outdated regulations through CSI’s Innovate the Code initiative.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Cleveland man shot at Buckeye Woodhill gas station
Cleveland man shot at Buckeye Woodhill gas station
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train makes it way through Homestead, Pa. on April 27, 2022....
Norfolk Southern sues 7 companies over costs from East Palestine derailment
Keshaun Williams
AMBER Alert: Cleveland 15-year-old missing 18 days
Cleveland police say two people have died and another was shot after a shooting in the Corlett...
2 people killed, 1 injured in Corlett neighborhood shooting