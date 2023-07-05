Gov. DeWine signs 2024-2025 budget

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the 2024-2025 budget.

DeWine singed the $86.1 billion two-year budget overnight Monday.

“I am proud to sign this budget, and while it makes historic investments in Ohioans across their lives, I believe we are doing more to support and encourage Ohio’s children to lead happy, healthy, and productive lives than ever before,” said DeWine.

Dewine added the budget includes an “historic” investment in mental health services and infrastructure.

A total of 44 items were vetoed.

“This budget is balanced, it provides tax cuts to working families, and it invests in economic and workforce development while promoting educational freedom with the expansion of the EdChoice Scholarship,” said Husted. “It was also great to see our efforts to require parental notification for social media included, along with much of our work to eliminate unnecessary and outdated regulations through CSI’s Innovate the Code initiative.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.