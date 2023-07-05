Grand jury indicts driver accused of dragging Solon officer with his car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Twinsburg man for allegedly dragging a Solon police officer with his car while fleeing from a traffic stop.

Termaine Jackson, 27 was indicted on the charges of failure to comply and assault on a peace officer.

Solon Police Lt. Roy Cunningham said the incident happened at 1:54 a.m. on June 25 after an officer pulled over Jackson for traveling at 88 mph in a 60 mph zone while on US-422.

Solon Police released the dash and body camera footage of the traffic stop:

Lt. Cunningham said Officer James Cervik detected marijuana coming from the vehicle and instructed Jackson to exit the car for a probable cause search.

After he refused to get out of the car for over four minutes, Jackson admitted he had a firearm in the vehicle, said Lt. Cunningham.

Jackson is accused of then driving off when Officer Cervik tried to remove him from the car.

Officer Cervik, a 31-year veteran of the Solon Police Department. was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Jackson turned himself in several days later. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on July 18.

