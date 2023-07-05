Huron County cyclist seriously injured after being struck by a car

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old Wakeman woman was taken by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center after being struck by a car while riding a bike in Wakeman Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Valerie French was riding westbound on SR 303, east of Butler Road, just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to troopers, the driver of the car did not notice French and crashed into her.

The driver was taken to Fisher Titus Medical Center with possible injuries, said troopers.

Troopers said French was not wearing any protective equipment and was thrown from the bike.

The crash remains under investigation.

