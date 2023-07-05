Independence Fire Department implements safe haven for newborns

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Independence Fire Department has implemented a baby safe haven for mothers in crisis to surrender their newborns.

Officials say under Ohio’s Safe Haven Law, mothers can anonymously surrender their baby under 30 days old safely and securely.

A post from the Independence Fire Department explains that the fire department does not have a “Baby Box” but parents can ring the doorbell and hand the newborn to a firefighter or paramedic.

The Safe Haven Law allows only a parent to leave an infant with a medical worker at a hospital or emergency service organization or a peace officer at a law enforcement agency, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.