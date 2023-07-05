2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today; threat of storms tomorrow afternoon

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sunny, warm and humid day ahead. Afternoon temperatures middle to upper 80s. A few spots will hit 90 degrees. Clear sky tonight. The team is tracking a cold front west of our area right now. This front will cross the area tomorrow afternoon and night. The trigger is there for showers and storms. The best risk for storms will happen during the afternoon. The humid air mass will allow for locally very heavy rain rates with some of these storms. Gusty winds a possibility as well. A drier and cooler air mass builds in behind the front for Friday. Looks like we start out with a low cloud deck early in the morning then gradually clear out the clouds. The high temperature on Friday stays below 80 degrees for many.

