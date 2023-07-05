Several new businesses, family fun events inside Tower City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are several new businesses inside Tower City, as well as some family friendly events planned for this summer.

Cleveland Sandwich Co.! Visit the “HOME OF THE WEST COAST BURGER” for chargrilled Sahlen’s hot dogs, hand cut corned beef and roast beef, with daily sandwich specials like Meatball Mondays, the “Cleveland Dip” and Patty Melt. Join Cleveland Sandwich Co. at its grand opening event on Friday, July 7 from 10am to 11am at The Eatery in Tower City.

Everybody Eatz/ Yes it’s Fresh! A unique two-in-one food and beverage option at The Eatery featuring traditional wings, fries and Po boys, as well as plant-based options such as the ultimate vegan burger, chicken wraps, apple pie rolls and peach cobbler rolls. Owners Carmellia Barnes & The Blounts are serving up delicious goodies Tuesday through Saturday 11am to 5pm and Sundays 12pm to 4pm at The Eatery in Tower City.

Echelon Brand! Offering more than just a haircut, owner Demond Locke’s new barbershop makes its debut at Tower City! Appointments and walk-ins are available for haircuts, skincare, beard maintenance, washes and more.

Every other Saturday families are invited to come to the Tower City Kids Club – an opportunity for kids to play and earn special passport stamps.

The more stamps collected, the more chances to win prizes!

To join the club, parents or guardians must accompany kids to one of Tower City’s free, family-friendly events.

The next Tower City Kids Club event is Saturday, July 15 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

There will also be a carnival on Saturday, July 22 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. to celebrate Cleveland’s 227th birthday.

