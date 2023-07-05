Taste of Tremont returns July 16

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s longest standing neighborhood festivals will return later this month.

Organizers said the Taste of Tremont will be held on Sunday, July 16 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine.

According to representatives with the Tremont West Development Corporation, more than 10,000 people are expected to gather on Professor Avenue to eat, drink and dance.

More than 30 vendors will be on hand selling food, drinks and art.

There will be live music throughout the festival at the Butcher and The Brewer Beer Garden, the Stage at Dante, and Treehouse.

Parking is available but limited throughout the neighborhood.

Visitors are encouraged to walk, bike (bike parking will be located at 2406 Professor Avenue), and take the RTA #25 to Tremont as alternatives.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.