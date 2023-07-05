2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Unknown Cleveland man steals 8 propane tanks

Unknown Cleveland man steals 8 propane tanks
Unknown Cleveland man steals 8 propane tanks(Source: Cleveland police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the suspect of a theft that took place early Monday morning.

According to police, a white Ford Econoline van pulled into the parking lot of 4920 Memphis Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect pried open a metal storage cage and stolen eight propane tanks, police said.

Anyone with information one this crime is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

19 News 5-5:30 p.m.
East Cleveland apartment tenants demand answers, want to know when they can go back home after fire
Cleveland woman killed in hit-skip, suspect unknown
Cleveland woman killed in hit-skip, suspect unknown
Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. DeWine signs 2024-2025 budget
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
$5,000 reward for tips that catch Euclid Indian Hills Senior Community apartment arsonist(s)