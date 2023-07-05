Unknown Cleveland man steals 8 propane tanks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the suspect of a theft that took place early Monday morning.

According to police, a white Ford Econoline van pulled into the parking lot of 4920 Memphis Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect pried open a metal storage cage and stolen eight propane tanks, police said.

Anyone with information one this crime is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.