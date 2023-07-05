2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘We should be serving people. Is 60% serving the people?’: Akron mayor opposes Issue 1

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - In several weeks, Ohio voters will head to the polls to vote on Issue 1.

Issue 1 is a proposal to change the rules for enacting new constitutional amendments.

If passed, Issue 1 would require 60% of voters to pass a new constitutional amendment, instead of a simple majority of 50% plus one.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan opposes Issue 1.

“We’re in the customer service business. We should be serving people. Is 60% serving the people?” said Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan.

Horrigan said he believes more discussion is needed before the special election on Aug. 8.

“That 60% of 88 counties seems like too high of a threshold to be able to change the constitution, going from majority rule to 60% rule that’s pretty significant of a change,” said Horrigan.

Issue 1 would also require citizens who want to place on amendment on the ballot collect signatures from at least 5% of voters from all 88 counties, instead of the current 44.

19 News will sit down Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb next week to hear his opinion on Issue 1.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

John Meyers
Eastlake City Council president pleads guilty to solicitation
Akron mayor against Issue One
Termaine Jackson (Source: Solon police)
Grand jury indicts driver accused of dragging Solon officer with his car
The Independence Fire Department has implemented a baby safe haven for mothers in crisis to...
Independence Fire Department implements safe haven for newborns