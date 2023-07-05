‘We should be serving people. Is 60% serving the people?’: Akron mayor opposes Issue 1

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - In several weeks, Ohio voters will head to the polls to vote on Issue 1.

Issue 1 is a proposal to change the rules for enacting new constitutional amendments.

If passed, Issue 1 would require 60% of voters to pass a new constitutional amendment, instead of a simple majority of 50% plus one.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan opposes Issue 1.

“We’re in the customer service business. We should be serving people. Is 60% serving the people?” said Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan.

Horrigan said he believes more discussion is needed before the special election on Aug. 8.

“That 60% of 88 counties seems like too high of a threshold to be able to change the constitution, going from majority rule to 60% rule that’s pretty significant of a change,” said Horrigan.

Issue 1 would also require citizens who want to place on amendment on the ballot collect signatures from at least 5% of voters from all 88 counties, instead of the current 44.

19 News will sit down Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb next week to hear his opinion on Issue 1.

