2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman needs to be identified in Medina Township smash and grab, police say

Woman needs to be identified in Medina Township smash and grab, police say
Woman needs to be identified in Medina Township smash and grab, police say(Medina Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Township Police need to identify a woman in a smash and grab investigation, and detectives asked for the community on to help.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the woman shared by MTPD on June 30:

Woman needs to be identified in Medina Township smash and grab, police say
Woman needs to be identified in Medina Township smash and grab, police say(Medina Township Police)

If you recognize her, call Det. Mike Oyler at 330-723-1408 ext. 1511 or email moyler@mtpd.net.

“We would like to thank the community for their continued support and cooperation as we work to resolve this matter,” MTPD stated.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

3 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, Hashish, gun seized in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff...
3 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, Hashish, gun seized in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Medina Township armed robbery suspect on the loose, police say
Medina Township armed robbery suspect on the loose, police say
19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Canton man fatally shot by 16-year-old son