MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Township Police need to identify a woman in a smash and grab investigation, and detectives asked for the community on to help.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the woman shared by MTPD on June 30:

Woman needs to be identified in Medina Township smash and grab, police say (Medina Township Police)

If you recognize her, call Det. Mike Oyler at 330-723-1408 ext. 1511 or email moyler@mtpd.net.

“We would like to thank the community for their continued support and cooperation as we work to resolve this matter,” MTPD stated.

