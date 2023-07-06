3 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, Hashish, gun seized in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop led deputies to seize marijuana, THC edibles, hashish, and a gun in Brimfield Township, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies assigned to the P.A.C.E. Unit made the stop for misdemeanor traffic violations as the car was exiting I-76 eastbound into Brimfield Township on June 23, said PCSO.

The driver and passenger were identified by PCSO as Akron residents.

Deputies saw marijuana in plain view and also detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car while speaking to the driver and passenger, according to PCSO.

PCSO said a probable case search of the car led deputies to seize the following:

three pounds of raw marijuana

half of a pound of THC edibles

seven grams of Hashish

loaded .380 Ruger LCP handgun

digital scale

unused plastic bags

other items indicative of drug trafficking

more than $4,000 in cash

The driver has a criminal history, PCSO stated, including felony trafficking in drugs.

PCSO said deputies are actively working with their partners at the ATF in this ongoing investigation.

