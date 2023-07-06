2 Strong 4 Bullies
34-year-old Akron woman fatally shot in Dollar General parking lot

By Maddi Hebebrand, Julia Bingel and Winnie Dortch
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of a Dollar General store Monday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the store located in the 2000 block of W. Market St.

Police said Ernestine Stallings, 34, and a friend had just left the store after buying balloons.

When officers arrived at the store, a citizen was giving Stallings first aid.

EMS transported Stallings to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You may also provide anonymous information by calling the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

