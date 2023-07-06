2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Biggest music festival in Northeast Ohio happening this weekend

WonderStruck will see 10,000 music fans a day at Lakeland Community College this weekend
Nearly 30 acts will perform this weekend at WonderStruck in Kirtland, a sign the concert...
Nearly 30 acts will perform this weekend at WonderStruck in Kirtland, a sign the concert industry is back(The Elevation Group)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The largest contemporary music festival in the area happens this weekend at Lakeland Community College.

WonderStruck brings 28 bands on three stages over two days, with headliners Country Music superstar Walker Hayes on Saturday and Khalid on Sunday.

The eclectic lineups also include Flo Rida, Nelly, Coin, The Struts, Chris Lane, Tai Verdes, and twenty more acts Friday and Saturday.

“I think the way we built this year’s lineup was just to have fun,” said festival organizer Denny Young of The Elevation Group. “It’s summer, the weather’s going to be great, we’re outside, open-air, under the sun, and we just want to have fun.”

In addition to the music, WonderStruck features almost 50 vendors, 30 food options, and family activities on Lakeland Community College’s 400 acres.

Tickets are still available and there’s parking on-site.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting of his father early Tuesday.
Cleveland man bond set at $250,000 after shooting his father
The Ritz-Carlton Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company,)
Man, woman robbed at gunpoint outside the Ritz-Carlton in Cleveland
Charles Hutchins
Elderly Summit County resident scammed out of more than $11K
Deon Kilgore was a fugitive on the run for attempted murder during a road rage incident in...
Cleveland road rage/attempted murder fugitive in custody