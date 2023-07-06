2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brunswick Hills police search for missing teenager

Evan Busicnki
Evan Busicnki((Source: Brunswick Hills police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to police, Evan Busicnki may have run away.

Busicnki is 5′08″, around 128 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Busicnki’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Brunswick Hills Police Non-Emergency Line at 330-225-9111.

