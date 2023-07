Clark-Fulton neighborhood house fire causes $10,000 in damages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood caused $10,000 of damages late Wednesday night.

Cleveland firefighters confirmed the fire started around 11:32 p.m. Wednesday.

Working House Fire 1700 Block of Marvin Avenue. All occupants reported out safely. No word on cause. @ClevelandFire got this one out fast. They prevented a lot of damage. pic.twitter.com/MTi6Yr9DDp — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 6, 2023

Cleveland Fire says no injuries were reported due to the fire in the 1700 block of Marvin Avenue.

Firefighters say it was an accidental fire.

