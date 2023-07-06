2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland man bond set at $250,000 after shooting his father

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting of his father early Tuesday.
A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting of his father early Tuesday.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting of his father early Tuesday.

Vencent Davis was arraigned Thursday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court for felonious assault.

Police say Davis admitted to shooting his dad at his house in the 11000 block of Continental Avenue.

The victim was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the chest.

Officials say the call came in around 1:30 a.m..

The victim told police he was lying in his bed when his son came into his room and shot him unexpectedly.

Davis’s bond was set at $250,000 and he is set to be back in court July 14.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

U.S. Marshals arrest 3 suspects wanted for homicides in Northeast Ohio
Nearly 30 acts will perform this weekend at WonderStruck in Kirtland, a sign the concert...
Biggest music festival in Northeast Ohio happening this weekend
The Ritz-Carlton Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company,)
Man, woman robbed at gunpoint outside the Ritz-Carlton in Cleveland
Charles Hutchins
Elderly Summit County resident scammed out of more than $11K