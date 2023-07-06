Cleveland man bond set at $250,000 after shooting his father

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting of his father early Tuesday.

Vencent Davis was arraigned Thursday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court for felonious assault.

Police say Davis admitted to shooting his dad at his house in the 11000 block of Continental Avenue.

The victim was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the chest.

Officials say the call came in around 1:30 a.m..

The victim told police he was lying in his bed when his son came into his room and shot him unexpectedly.

Davis’s bond was set at $250,000 and he is set to be back in court July 14.

