Cleveland police release picture of ‘persons of interest’ in a January murder

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released a picture of three men believed to be involved in a January murder of a 21-year-old man.

Persons of interest in January murder
Persons of interest in January murder((Source: Cleveland police))

Tysean James was shot around 9 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Quincy Gas Station in the 3900 block of Community College Ave.

EMS transported James to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they believe James was in the lot with a group of people when an unknown number of suspects began firing in their direction.

Police added the three suspects are believed to have stolen a Kia earlier in the day and it was used in the homicide.

The suspects may reside in or frequent the Cedar Estates area, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

