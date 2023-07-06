Cleveland police search for driver in deadly hit-skip accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are still searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit-skip crash from early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Lashanda Hood, 41, was walking near the corner of East 55th and Magnet Avenue around 12:17 a.m. when she was struck.

Lashanda Hood ((Source; Family))

Police said Hood was hit by a gold, midsize SUV. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

Hood died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Cleveland police.

