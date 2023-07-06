Cleveland road rage/attempted murder fugitive in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In May, Deon Kilgore was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted on Cleveland 19 and as a direct result of a tip to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Kilgore was arrested Wednesday.

Kilgore was wanted in connection to a road rage incident in January of 2023 in which he was the passenger in a car that forced another vehicle off the road.

It’s alleged that Kilgore then leaned out of the passenger side of the window and fired at the car hitting a passenger in the backseat.

Kilgore is considered a repeat violent offender for a 2012 conviction of aggravated robbery.

He was arrested Wednesday by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department’s Warrant Unit.

Kilgore is facing t5he following charges:

Attempted murder (firearm specification) x3

Felonious assault (firearm specification) x4

Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises (firearm specification)

Having weapons under disability

