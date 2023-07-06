2 Strong 4 Bullies
Columbus officer shot on I-70; 1 suspect killed, 2 others on the loose

(KOSA)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbus police officer was shot by an alleged bank robbery suspect Thursday afternoon on I-70.

According to Columbus police, officers pursued a car matching the suspect’s vehicle description around 4 p.m.

Near Mound Street on I-70 eastbound, shots were exchanged between officers and the suspects.

One suspect was killed, but two others fled the scene. Police have not released descriptions of the suspects at this time.

The officer, whose name is not being released, was transported to Ohio Health Grant Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery. A condition has not been released.

The bank robbery was in the 2400 block of Hilliard-Rome Rd.

“All we want to this is a peaceful resolution,” said a Columbus police officer.

I-70 is expected to be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

