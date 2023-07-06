Don’t be fooled, illness going around Northeast Ohio is not COVID

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Doctors with University Hospitals are seeing cases of an illness that doesn’t normally circulate this time of year and it is causing some to think their child may have COVID.

Human Parainfluenza (HPIV) is circulating and has many of the same symptoms as COVID according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

HPIV can cause upper and lower respiratory illnesses in infants, young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, but anyone can get infected.

Signs and symptoms are similar to the common cold and can include:

fever

runny nose

cough

sneezing

sore throat

Other symptoms of HPIV illness may include:

ear pain

irritability

decreased appetite

