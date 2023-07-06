2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Don’t be fooled, illness going around Northeast Ohio is not COVID

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Doctors with University Hospitals are seeing cases of an illness that doesn’t normally circulate this time of year and it is causing some to think their child may have COVID.

Human Parainfluenza (HPIV) is circulating and has many of the same symptoms as COVID according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

HPIV can cause upper and lower respiratory illnesses in infants, young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, but anyone can get infected.

Signs and symptoms are similar to the common cold and can include:

  • fever
  • runny nose
  • cough
  • sneezing
  • sore throat

Other symptoms of HPIV illness may include:

  • ear pain
  • irritability
  • decreased appetite

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Malaria case reported in Texas
CWRU doctor shares advice after domestic malaria cases appear in U.S.
19 News 5-5:30 p.m.
Staying safe after Malaria cases reported in Florida, Texas
19 News 3-4 p.m.
CDC issues health alert after Malaria cases rise
Experimental weight loss pill helps patients lose 15% body weight