East Clevelend fire victims return to apartment complex to gather pets, belongings

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the fourth day in a row, residents of Terrace Towers Apartments woke up not knowing when they would get to go back home.

An electrical fire sparked in their building on Monday, which caused them to have to vacate immediately. They were forced to leave behind their pets, medications, and other essential belongings.

“We like sitting ducks. We don’t know what’s going on,” said resident Sherita Drake.

On Thursday, management let them stop by their apartment and pick up what they needed.

“And it’s so hot. And the food it’s going to be a mess in there. Spoiled out in this weather,” said Drake.

The American Red Cross said the pets were fed this whole time and local animal shelters have also offered help.

Resident Michael Britchett said he feels like management has kept him in the loop the last few days.

“People reached out to us. That’s the only way I have hope you know what I’m saying,” said Britchett.

Case Western Reserve University is housing people who need a place to stay in their dorms.

Employees at the apartment complex told 19 News there is no date yet for when residents can move back home.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

