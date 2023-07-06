2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elderly Summit County resident scammed out of more than $11K

Charles Hutchins
Charles Hutchins((Source: Summit County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff deputies are looking for a man wanted for crimes in Cuyahoga and Summit Counties.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s office, Charles Hutchins scammed an elderly resident out of more than $11,000.

Hutchins is facing charges of probation violation, failure to appear and theft from the elderly in Summit County.

He also has active warrants in Cuyahoga County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Joe Black at 330-634-8825.

