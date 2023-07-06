2 Strong 4 Bullies
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

A K-9 in Fresno that went missing was reunited with its handler after a good Samaritan spotted him in her backyard. (SOURCE: KFSN)
By Jessica Harrington
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) – A beloved K-9 that went missing from his Fresno home is back with his handler after a good Samaritan spotted him over the weekend making a new friend.

Odin, a Madera County Sheriff’s Office dog trained to search and track, had to be tracked down himself over the weekend.

Urgent posts on social media asked people to be on the lookout for him after he escaped his kennel and backyard of his handler’s home.

The sheriff’s office said there were confirmed sightings of Odin in the area, but that was it until Sunday night.

It turned out Odin had been keeping himself busy in a backyard about 5 miles away from his home.

Camryn Escoto lives at the home nearby. She had been out of town for a few days and asked her father to stop by and check on her dog that Sunday morning.

“I was like, ‘Who is this in my yard?’” she said.

It was Odin, but Escoto didn’t know that.

Escoto’s yard is secure, and she believes Odin must have jumped the fence. When she got home that Sunday evening, he was still there.

She said she reached out to an animal trainer who had helped her train her dog and asked what she should do about Odin.

Escoto then realized she may have cracked the case of the missing K-9.

“And I was like it looks just like him,” she said.

Escoto reached out to Clovis police through the non-emergency line and was transferred to the sheriff’s office. She then sent a picture to confirm she indeed had Odin and they met up with multiple officers, including a very relieved handler.

“It was like pure relief. They were just hugging me,” Escoto said. “They were so grateful that they had him back.”

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for its help and said all K-9 kennels will be inspected immediately to ensure they are secure. The team also said there would be periodic inspections of the kennels with tracking devices for the dogs purchased.

Escoto was given a Clovis Police Department T-shirt and a K-9 challenge coin as a token of appreciation.

She said she was just grateful to help get Odin back home where he belongs.

“I’d be sick to my stomach if that were my dog so I can only imagine how they were feeling,” Escoto said.

The Sheriff’s Deputy Association offered a $2,000 reward for Odin’s safe return.

The office is making arrangements to present the reward to Escoto later this week.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

